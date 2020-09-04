Liberia Fire Chief and Chicago Fire Department Hold Talks to Strengthen Liberia Fire Service

Chicago — The Chief Investigator of the Liberia Fire Service Agency, Col. Alex K. Dickson has held talks with Chicago Fire Department Chief Richard C. Ford II, with the aims of helping the Liberia National Fire Service with equipment, logistics and the rebranding of the fire service medical department in Liberia.

In the meeting held in Chicago, Col. Dickson appealed to the Chicago Fire Chief for both local and international training for Liberia National Fire Service Officers.

The Liberia Fire Chief departed Liberia on August 24, 2020 upon an official invitation from the Liberians in Chicago to attend a meeting with the fire department chief in Chicago United States of America which he met with a high-powered delegation upon arrival.

The Chicago fire department is the biggest and second largest fire department in the United States of America and the best firefighters and paramedics. The Chicago fire department Chief is the second learned fireman in America and this was the first of its kind for him and his deputy, the first Deputy Fire Commissioner, Chicago Fire Department Annette Nance Holt to be in one meeting.

Both Ford II and Holt promised the Liberia National Fire Chief Col. Dickson of being in Liberia by December of this year. The two fire chiefs said they are willing to come to Liberia if and only if the Liberian government will extend an invitation for their visit to carry on physical assessment of the Liberian National Fire Service.

It can be recalled, that the Chicago Fire Department of the States of America through the Liberians Community donated several firefighting equipment to the Liberia National Fire Service last year. The equipment includes ambulances, first aid bags, and firefighting suits amongst others.