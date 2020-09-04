Liberia: Former Finance Minister, IMF Deputy MD, Dr. Sayeh to Receive Fletcher Memorial Award

Monrovia — Dr. Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director at IMF and former Liberia Finance Minister will be honored with The Class of 1947 Memorial Award on Friday, September 11th at 9:00am ET at the Fletch School at Tuft University.

According to a news release, the convocation ceremony will mark Fletcher's unofficial kick-off to the academic year.

During the ceremony brief remarks will be given by representatives of the faculty and student body, and the highlight is The Class of 1947 Memorial Award given to a Fletcher alumnus/a "honoris causa", who has embodied the School's mission and its founding ideals throughout their career.

Ms. Sayeh currently serves as Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. Prior to that she was a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Center for Global Development (CGD) and was Co‐Chair for the 19th Replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA19), the World Bank's Fund for the poorest.

As Minister of Finance in post‐conflict Liberia, she led the country through the clearance of its long‐standing multilateral debt arrears, the HIPC Decision Point, the Paris Club, and its first Poverty Reduction Strategy. Ms. Sayeh previously worked for the World Bank where she was Senior Country Economist for Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as an Advisor in the Bank's Operations Policy Vice Presidency and Assistant to its principal Managing Director. Before joining the Bank, Ms. Sayeh worked in economic advisory positions in Liberia's Ministries of Finance and Planning. Ms. Sayeh graduated with a bachelor's degree with honors in economics from Swarthmore College and a PhD in International Economic Relations from The Fletcher School.