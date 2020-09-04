Liberia: Former Finance Minister, IMF Deputy MD, Dr. Sayeh to Receive Fletcher Memorial Award

4 September 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Dr. Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director at IMF and former Liberia Finance Minister will be honored with The Class of 1947 Memorial Award on Friday, September 11th at 9:00am ET at the Fletch School at Tuft University.

According to a news release, the convocation ceremony will mark Fletcher's unofficial kick-off to the academic year.

During the ceremony brief remarks will be given by representatives of the faculty and student body, and the highlight is The Class of 1947 Memorial Award given to a Fletcher alumnus/a "honoris causa", who has embodied the School's mission and its founding ideals throughout their career.

Ms. Sayeh currently serves as Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. Prior to that she was a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Center for Global Development (CGD) and was Co‐Chair for the 19th Replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA19), the World Bank's Fund for the poorest.

As Minister of Finance in post‐conflict Liberia, she led the country through the clearance of its long‐standing multilateral debt arrears, the HIPC Decision Point, the Paris Club, and its first Poverty Reduction Strategy. Ms. Sayeh previously worked for the World Bank where she was Senior Country Economist for Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as an Advisor in the Bank's Operations Policy Vice Presidency and Assistant to its principal Managing Director. Before joining the Bank, Ms. Sayeh worked in economic advisory positions in Liberia's Ministries of Finance and Planning. Ms. Sayeh graduated with a bachelor's degree with honors in economics from Swarthmore College and a PhD in International Economic Relations from The Fletcher School.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.