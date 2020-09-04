Tanzania: Chadema Aspirant Highlights Priorities in Rorya

CHADEMA parliamentary aspirant in Rorya constituency in Mara region, Mr Ezekiah Wenje has launched his campaign, promising to improve the education sector if elected.

Mr Wenje launched his campaign at Buturi area in Rabuour ward on Wednesday.

He pledged to build dormitories for girls in all ward secondary schools to rescue school girls from early pregnancy. Mr Wenje also promised to build additional classrooms to end overcrowding in classrooms.

He also said if elected, he will deal with the age old problem of cattle rustling facing livestock keepers in the constituency.

Mr Wenje who became the MP for Nyamagana constituency between 2010 to2015 also said he will work hard to solve shortage of water facing Rorya residents.

The campaign rally was also addressed by CHADEMA Tarime Rural parliamentary candidate, Mr John Heche, who is expected to launch his campaign in Tarime today.

Mr Wenje is expected to face stiff competition from Jafari Chege from the ruling CCM on October 28 polls.