Tanzania: Memorial Hospital Opens Doors for Patients

4 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Musoma

MWALIMU Nyeyere Memorial Hospital, which is located in Musoma Municipal Council, has opened doors for patients, thanks to the fifth phase government for making it possible.

The government under President John Magufuli had injected 15bn/- into the construction of the referral hospital.

Mara Regional Commissioner (RC) Adam Malima launched medical services for mothers and children at the new hospital early this week.

The RC thanked President Magufuli for implementing the hospital project.

The construction of the hospital started 40 years ago and later stalled due to lack of funds. But then the project was revived.

According to Medical Officer in Charge, Dr Joachim Eyembe, the government had assigned 34 specialist doctors to the hospital.

To begin with, the hospital has been equipped with medicine, medical equipment and 128 beds, according to Dr Eyembe. He said the hospital was expected to have between 300 and 400 beds and 600 personnel.

Besides improving medical services in Mara and neighbouring regions, the hospital is also expected to create tourist opportunities in the region, according to Dr Eyembe.

"This hospital is also going to boost the economy of Mara Region," said Dr Eyembe.

Mr Malima and Dr Eyembe thanked President Magufuli for providing 15bn/- to finance the hospital.

Thus, they asked Mara residents to vote for President Magufuli who was also the ruling CCM presidential candidate during the forthcoming general election.

