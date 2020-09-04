Tanzania: CCM to Enhance Development If Reelected

THE ruling CCM has promised to enhance key social services, including health, education, water and infrastructure to enable Tanzanians live a happy life.

Kagera Regional CCM Chairperson, Ms Costancia Buhiye made the pledges while launching a campaign for CCM candidates at the Uhuru Grounds in Bukoba Municipal Council.

"Tanzanians should not make a mistake during the October 28 General Election....CCM is the only party that has the capacity to implement development programmes listed down in the party's manifesto," she said.

Expounding, Ms Buhiye said during the past five years (2015- 2020) under President John Magufuli, Tanzania has won international fame through implementation of people-oriented programmes.

She elaborated that health facilities increased from 7014 during 2015 to 8783 during 2020, while dispensaries increased from 6044 (2015) to 8783 (2020), and health centres increased from 718 (2015) to 1205 during 2020.

District Council Hospitals also increased from 77 during 2015 to 148 (2020), including 71 new hospitals.

"The government also constructed ten regional hospitals, including Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Hospital in Mara Region which was stalled since 1970. Other achievements include the rehabilitation of the New MV Victoria Hapa Kazi Tu Steamer which has revived transport along Lake Victoria and the rehabilitation of old schools, including Ihungo and Bukoba secondary schools which were badly damaged by the September 10, 2016 earthquake," she said.

Trade and Industries Minister, Innocent Bashungwa explained that government efforts in improving infrastructure, including airports, roads and lake transport essentially aimed to enable people add value to their crops through processing and good market prices.

"Tanzanians should take the opportunity to double production of cash crops, including coffee, cotton, and sugarcane to increase availability of raw materials for the industries. This was in line with government efforts to make Tanzania an industrial nation," he said.

During the launching exercise held at the Uhuru Platform in Bukoba Municipality, CCM aspirants from nine constituencies were in attendance.

He named the CCM aspirants with their constituencies in bracket to include Stephen Byabato (Bukoba Urban), Jasson Rweikiza (Bukoba Rural), (Nkenge-Missenyi) Florence Kyombo and Innocent Bashungwa (Karagwe).

Others are Innocent Bilakwate (Kyerwa), Ndayisaba Ruhoro (Ngara), Ezra Chilewesia (Biharamulo), Charles Mwijage (Muleba North) and Oscar Kikoyo (Muleba South).

During the 2015-2020 terms, eight out of nine constituencies in Kagera region were led by CCM legislators. The constituencies with outgoing MPs in brackets include Bukoba Rural (Jasson Rweikiza).

Muleba South (Professor Anna Tibaijuka), Muleba North (Charles Mwijage) and Missenyi-Nkenge (Dr Diodorus Kamala).

Others are Ngara (Alex Gashaza), Biharamulo (Oscar Mukasa), Karagwe (Innocent Bashungwa) and Kyerwa (Innocent Bilakwate).

Bukoba Urban Constituency was led by Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) Wilfred Lwakatare who recently defected to Civic United Front (CUF).