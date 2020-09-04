Tanzania: Proper Education Needed to Tackle Sickle Cell

MEDICAL experts have demanded for proper education that would help check the spread of sickle cell -a genetic disorder projected to kill at least 22,000 lives by 2025, if left unattended.

World Health Organization (WHO) figures rank Tanzania fifth in the world with the highest birth prevalence of sickle cell disease individuals after Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, India and Angola.

None communicable diseases and sickle cell disease specialist, Dr Stella Malangahe told reporters here that there was an urgent need to intensify awareness at all levels to curb the spread of the disease in the country.

She described the disease as deadly and cost parents of victims a lot of money in healthcare and treatment.

"We should create awareness about sickle cell (SCD). This disease usually affects children by inheriting it from their parents, who are carriers," she said.

Although the world, including Tanzania marks sickle cell day annually, Dr Malangahe says public awareness remains limited.

"This is why we're holding awareness campaigns throughout this month to help people screen and become aware of their health," said Dr Sarah Maongezi, Director in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

She went on to add that 11,000 children below the age of five die every year due to SCD, in which the figure could climb to 22,000 in 2025.

A study by WHO in 2017 also revealed that with limited state and non-state actor's involvement, the prevalence is likely to double in the country.

Medical expert suggest, however, that between 15 and 20 per cent of people in the world have atypical hemoglobin molecules or haemoglobin S, which can distort red blood cells to become misshapen or broken down into a sickle or crescent shape.

On the local level, the specialist said the government had invested resources at some hospitals, including the Benjamin Mkapa, Muhimbili National Hospital and Aga Khan hospital to undergo blood transfusions and the rarely bone-marrow transplant.

Experts say the treatment helps the condition. She added that advancement in technology has helped develop hydro-urea medication, which is available at referral hospitals.

The drug has also been listed among essential drugs available for people with the national health insurance, emphasised Dr Asteria Mpoto, sickle cell disease coordinator from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

She noted that the government is working tirelessly to ensure the drug is available across the country.