Tanzania: Proper Education Needed to Tackle Sickle Cell

4 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

MEDICAL experts have demanded for proper education that would help check the spread of sickle cell -a genetic disorder projected to kill at least 22,000 lives by 2025, if left unattended.

World Health Organization (WHO) figures rank Tanzania fifth in the world with the highest birth prevalence of sickle cell disease individuals after Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, India and Angola.

None communicable diseases and sickle cell disease specialist, Dr Stella Malangahe told reporters here that there was an urgent need to intensify awareness at all levels to curb the spread of the disease in the country.

She described the disease as deadly and cost parents of victims a lot of money in healthcare and treatment.

"We should create awareness about sickle cell (SCD). This disease usually affects children by inheriting it from their parents, who are carriers," she said.

Although the world, including Tanzania marks sickle cell day annually, Dr Malangahe says public awareness remains limited.

"This is why we're holding awareness campaigns throughout this month to help people screen and become aware of their health," said Dr Sarah Maongezi, Director in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

She went on to add that 11,000 children below the age of five die every year due to SCD, in which the figure could climb to 22,000 in 2025.

A study by WHO in 2017 also revealed that with limited state and non-state actor's involvement, the prevalence is likely to double in the country.

Medical expert suggest, however, that between 15 and 20 per cent of people in the world have atypical hemoglobin molecules or haemoglobin S, which can distort red blood cells to become misshapen or broken down into a sickle or crescent shape.

On the local level, the specialist said the government had invested resources at some hospitals, including the Benjamin Mkapa, Muhimbili National Hospital and Aga Khan hospital to undergo blood transfusions and the rarely bone-marrow transplant.

Experts say the treatment helps the condition. She added that advancement in technology has helped develop hydro-urea medication, which is available at referral hospitals.

The drug has also been listed among essential drugs available for people with the national health insurance, emphasised Dr Asteria Mpoto, sickle cell disease coordinator from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

She noted that the government is working tirelessly to ensure the drug is available across the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.