Tanzania: Pleed Commits to Improve Public Leaders' Conduct

PUBLIC Leaders Ethics Enforcement Division (PLEED) has reaffirmed its commitment towards resolving conflict of interest among public leaders across the country.

Ethics Commissioner at the Ethics Secretariat, Judge (retired) Harold Nsekela said the division has been working subject to section 4 and 5 of the public leaders' ethics law.

Speaking at a working session that was supported by the Department for International Development DFID under the project Building Sustainable Anti-Corruption Action in Tanzania (BSAAT), the commissioner said it had prepared a strategic plan to address the problem.

He said the strategic plan targets three key areas-disclosure, discuss detection and prepare documents for evaluation and monitoring.

He explained that the division has so far adopted regulations to facilitate disclosure and discussion of public leaders trapped by conflict of interest.

The ethics define a conflict of interest as a situation which arises when what is in a person's best interest is not in the best interest of another person or organization to which that individual owes loyalty.

"The discussion partly involves understanding the concept of conflict of interest through seminars, workshops and dialogues between the secretariat and the public leaders," he said.

He went on to say that there are still gaps in the remaining part of the plan that needs more action to ensure public leaders are fully aware of the outcomes.

He said the areas, detection and monitoring to curb the crisis requires a high level of knowledge and skills to be able to unmask leaders failing to declare conflict of interest.

Judge Nsekela urged secretariat officials to undergo training on how to be able to detect, monitor and expose acts by leaders failing to distinguish their interests.

Other areas include public awareness and action to reveal leaders in a conflict of interest.