Tanzania: Mwadui Unveil Squad for 2020/21season

SHINYANGA based Premier League side, Mwadui FC have revealed the names of players who make squad for the 2020-21 league season.

Speaking to the 'Daily News', the team's Head Coach Khaleed Adam said the newly recruited players include Ally Magola, Ambrose Nkingwa, Agustino Chalamba, Eliya Isaya, Feisal Rajab, Gift Kangero, Ibrahim Mjengela and Iddy Ramadhan.

Others are Ismail Ally, Issa Humoud, Jackson Chilanz, Juma Said, Jumanne January, Kaiza Mloka, Mustafa Tila, Omary Rashid, Omary Seif, Richard Wazir, Lilah Jumbe, Majaliwa Basenga and Michael Jerome.

Others are Said Juma, Salim Swed, Salum Maulid, Raphael Daud, Athnas Mdamu, Fred Songoro, Deogratias Antony, Majid Kimbondile and Erick Nkosi.

Also drafted are Pastory Athanas, Mahmoud Amir, Jackson Siga, Issa Yasin, Joram Mgeveke, James Mganda, Halfan Mbaruku, Wallace Kiango, Salum Chubi, Abubakary Kambi, Mussa Kanyagha, Merikad Mazellah, Mpokigwe Mwansasu and Mussa Mohamed.

Also in the squad are Abbas Kapombe, Herman Masenga, Shabaan Abdul, Obeid Nasoro and Kelvin Kayego.

Adam, who previously trained Ndanda, said he was confident his squad will perform very well due to their experience with the teams they served prior to moving there.

He called upon football fraternity in Shinyanga to unite and continue supporting their team the way they did last season.

According to Adam, they have managed to play three friendly matches against Gwambina and they won 3-2, they drew 2-2 with Kagera Sugar, both matches were played at Mwadui complex in Shinyanga before losing 1-0 to Geita Combine.

Mwadui FC striker Pastory Athanas promised to work hard so as to be the First XI regular.

Mwadui FC will launch their league campaign away on this Sunday by testing the newly-promoted Dodoma Jiji at Jamhuri stadium in Dodoma.

After Dodoma Jiji, Mwadui FC will travel to Mara to play against Biashara United at CCM Karume Mara.