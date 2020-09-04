Uganda: NRM Primaries - Kigulu South Polls Postponed As Candidate Dies

4 September 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Abubaker Kirunda

Stephen Waako, a candidate in the primaries race for Kigulu South has passed on, Abubaker Walubi, the district NRM chairperson confirmed.

According to the OC traffic, Kakira Division, Annet Nakibuuka, Waako was involved in an accident at Kakira, along Iganga-Jinja highway. He was driving and had a head-on collision with a trailer that was coming from Kampala. Waako who was coming from Iganga and was driving a Subaru, Reg No, UAJ 785J, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a trailer reg no. UBE 761U.

Nakibuuka said the accident occurred at about at 6am on Thursday morning. Waako was then taken to Jinja referral hospital where he passed on. Nakibuuka blamed the accident on speeding.

According to Walubi, the NRM secretariat has suspended elections in that constituency to allow the party members to go and bury the colleague. They will communicate the date for when the elections will take place.

