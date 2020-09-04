South Africa: The Rise of Player Power in Sport

analysis

Increasingly, sports stars are challenging the system. Players are no longer cowed to stand silently by as administrators kill their sports or make crucial decisions without athlete input. 2020 has not only brought us Covid-19, but a new attitude to engagement from sports people.

In an unprecedented move, 32 contracted South African cricketers this week openly criticised the way the game is being brought into disrepute by Cricket South Africa (CSA). It's unprecedented because CSA pays their salaries and South African sportspeople have a history of toeing the line and avoiding controversy or expressing opinion.

But after months of the so-called CSA "leadership" bumbling from one crisis to the next and in so doing causing both financial, reputational and organisational damage to the sport, the players spoke out.

Through their highly vigilant and active trade union, the South African Cricketers' Association (Saca), top Proteas - both male and female - drew a metaphorical line in the sand. They called the leadership out for their lack of, well, leadership, and demanded accountability and stability.

"As Proteas players, both men and women, we are concerned about the future of our game," the statement said. "At Board and operational level, Cricket South Africa...