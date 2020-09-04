South Africa: Police Nab Alleged Upington Robbers in Olifantshoek

4 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Vigilant Police from Olifantshoek and Kathu acted swiftly after receiving a lookout for two robbers allegedly travelling from Upington.

On Thursday, 03 September 2020 at about 17:30 the two adult male suspects were cornered in Olifantshoek after allegedly robbing a male victim at a Mall in Upington of a substantial amount of cash.

The police recovered all the money and some of the valuables that were robbed from the victim. The Ford Fiesta was also confiscated by the SAPS as it was utilized in the commission of a crime.

The ZF Mcgawu Cluster Commander, Brig Johnny Besnaar lauds the SAPS members for the superlative team work that led to the great success.

The suspects should be appearing in the Upington Magistrate's Court soon on a charge of robbery. The investigation continues.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

