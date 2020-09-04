South Africa: Covid-19 and the (Ill-)health of Literacies Education in South Africa

opinion

Literacy used to mean simply the ability to read and write a basic sentence. But now new literacies spring up almost overnight: Zoom literacy, Covid literacy, and all the literacies associated with social media. Covid-19 poses particular literacy challenges.

Literacy is one of the cornerstones of the contemporary world. For most of recorded human history, it was the preserve of a tiny elite of priests, administrators and nobles. In the past 200 years, it has become the prerogative of the masses and nations to aspire to a 100% literacy rate, although Unesco estimates that 773 million adults worldwide still lack basic literacy skills.

Although South Africa's official literacy rate is 95%, school children's performance in comparative international tests indicates that, as a functional capability, it is much lower.

Literacy is especially important, both for individuals and for society, in a time of pandemic. The theme of this year's International Literacy Day on 8 September is, "Literacy teaching and learning in the Covid-19 crisis and beyond."

In our rapidly changing world, the meanings of "literacy" are also changing.