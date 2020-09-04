South Africa: The South African Book Fair Is Around the Corner - Bookmark These Picks From the Virtual Programme

3 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

From 11-13 September, transport yourself into a world of books and literature via your computer screen at the 2020 edition of the South African Book Fair. At the Reading List, we've scanned the extensive programme and bring you not-to-be-missed highlights.

The South African Book Fair takes place online from 11-13 September this year, covering topics from current affairs to food, economics, race and identity, and the art of fiction.

Tickets are just R50 and give you access to the full three-day event. Click here to get yours.

"Historic circumstances gave us an opportunity to reimagine this year's SA Book Fair," said Elitha van der Sandt, CEO of the South African Book Development Council (SABDC), which runs the fair.

"We worked at curating an accessible and engaging programme that, even in these virtual times, continues to establish the unique role of books, authors and publishers in addressing the most relevant issues of the moment."

The fair kicks off on Friday afternoon at 18:00 with the Battle of the Book Clubs, and a performance poetry session. Events will then run from 10:00 to 21:00 on Saturday 12 September, and from 09:00 to 19:00 on Sunday 11 September, with between one and three...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

