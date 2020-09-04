Kenya: Gun-Wielding Criminal Shot Dead in Isiolo, Police Search Accomplice

Police in Isiolo are looking for the accomplice of a gun-wielding criminal who was shot dead Sunday night at Pepo la Tumaini, Bulapesa Ward.

The slayed criminal is believed to be a member of a notorious gang that has been terrorising and robbing traders at night.

His accomplice managed to escape during the shooting.

The gangster, whose identity is unknown as he had no identification documents, was terrorising a resident some minutes to 9pm when he was accosted by police.

Police officers on patrol responded to a distress call from the man, who is now nursing head injuries at a local hospital, and shot dead the suspect who had an AK-47 rifle which had 23 rounds of ammunition.

"The officers (on patrol) shot down the suspect who had the gun but the other suspect managed to escape," said Isiolo Sub-County Police Commander George Kariuki.

Manhunt on

The police boss said a manhunt for the criminal who is at large is ongoing and appealed to residents to volunteer information to assist in his arrest.

He said fingerprints were taken from the dead gangster for analysis to establish his identity while ballistic analysis on the firearm continues to determine whether it had been used in previous crimes.

"Our officers recovered from the scene crude weapons and clothes that the deceased is believed to have removed before embarking on the robbery. We are committed to suppressing the gang and we will ensure the other suspect is arrested and prosecuted," Mr Kariuki said.

Residents of the populated area on the outskirts of Isiolo town have been complaining over spike in theft cases at night perpetrated by armed gangs.

Traders targeted

The gangs which previously targeted motorbikes and electronics have in the last two months been terrorising residents while on their way home in the evenings.

Traders fearing being attacked by the criminals have been closing their shops as early as 6pm.

Ms Isabella Mupinda, 65, was in June shot dead by three armed men while serving a customer at her roadside eatery in Msikiti Ndogo.

Last month, two motorbikes were stolen from Kulamawe.

Following the Sunday shooting, residents hailed the security team and called for a serious crackdown to completely weed out the gang.

"The men in uniform have done a good job and we want to see more criminals suppressed so that we go on with our businesses in peace," one of the traders said.