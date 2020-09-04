Uganda: Sebei, the Home of Track Champions

Until slightly more than a decade ago, Sebei in eastern Uganda was known to produce athletes that could not upstage their Kenyan kinsmen. The Sabiny are part of the wider Kalenjin ethnic group, the majority of whom are in Kenya.

But the introduction of teen star Boniface Kiprop at the 2004 World Junior Championships thrust Sebei into the limelight. Kiprop won gold although he went underground shortly thereafter. He established a business in the Kenyan town of Kitale.

It took several years before Moses Kipsiro took double gold in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India, in the 5,000m and 10,000m races. Two years later, marathon runner Stephen Kiprotich won Uganda its first gold in the Olympics in 40 years.

He replicated the feat at the Moscow 2013 World Championships.

Stella Chesang, who bagged gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Australia, in the 5,000m, brought more glory to a sub-region that has also seen Jacob Kiplimo rise through the ranks.

He is a star in his own right, winning the 2017 IAAF World Junior Cross Country Championships in Kampala, and coming second to Joshua Cheptegei at the Senior 10,000m World Cross Country race in Denmark. He was among the star-studded pacesetters for the 1:59 Ineos challenge by Kenya's marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge in Vienna, Austria, last October.

The region has immense talent, some of whom never make it to the media or the international stage. Isaac Kiprop, Abraham Chepkwirok, Martin Toroitich, and many others, are said to have been more talented than many of our stars today but fell on the way because they did not have their eyes fixed on the prize.

A look at the athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics will tell it all. Of the 21 on the provisional list, only Halima Nakaayi, Winnie Nanyondo and Ronald Musagala do not hail from the hills.

The list has Cheptegei, Albert Chebutai, Peruth Chemutai, Esther Chebet, Kibet Mande Abdallah, Stella Chesang, Sarah Chelangat, Juliet Chekwel, Felix Chemonges, Solomon Mutai, Fred Musbobo, Stephen Kiprotich, Geoffrey Kusuro, Jackson Kiprop, Robert Chemonges, Abel Sikowo, Rachael Zena Chebet, and Leni Shida.