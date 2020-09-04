Rwanda: Spaniard Hernandez Resigns As Mukura Manager

3 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Tony Hernandez has stepped down as head coach for Rwanda Premier League side Mukura after one season with the 2018 Peace Cup winners.

Hernandez's departure was confirmed to Times Sport by Eugène Sakindi, Mukura's vice-president, on Thursday.

The Spaniard was appointed as interim head coach in October 2019 following the dismissal of Olivier Ovambe. Prior, he was the club's assistant coach for three months.

"He wrote informing us about his resignation. So, we are now looking for a new head coach," Sakindi said. "He thank Hernandez for his services during his one-year stint with our club and wish him the best in the future."

Mukura finished in fourth position last season, only behind champions APR, Rayon Sports and Police, in that order.

Meanwhile, this publication understands that former Rayon Sports coach Djuma Masudi is the leading candidate to replace Hernandez.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.