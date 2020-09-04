Rwanda: Spaniard Hernandez Resigns As Mukura Manager

Tony Hernandez has stepped down as head coach for Rwanda Premier League side Mukura after one season with the 2018 Peace Cup winners.

Hernandez's departure was confirmed to Times Sport by Eugène Sakindi, Mukura's vice-president, on Thursday.

The Spaniard was appointed as interim head coach in October 2019 following the dismissal of Olivier Ovambe. Prior, he was the club's assistant coach for three months.

"He wrote informing us about his resignation. So, we are now looking for a new head coach," Sakindi said. "He thank Hernandez for his services during his one-year stint with our club and wish him the best in the future."

Mukura finished in fourth position last season, only behind champions APR, Rayon Sports and Police, in that order.

Meanwhile, this publication understands that former Rayon Sports coach Djuma Masudi is the leading candidate to replace Hernandez.