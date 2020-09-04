Kenya: Pending Bills - Disabled, Youth Ask Nakuru County to Settle Their Dues

People living with disabilities and youth groups who did business with Nakuru County government have asked the devolved unit to settle their pending bills.

The county is planning to pay suppliers and contractors Sh180 million this financial year out of the Sh2.1 billion pending bills

The budget has been approved by the County Assembly of Nakuru and the verification of documents and auditing of the work done will start soon.

A representative of the disabled Mr George Otieno said on Thursday that their members were surprised when the county released a list of the contractors and suppliers who will be paid their outstanding dues.

"As people living with disabilities, we were surprised when we realised that most of our pending bills had not been factored us in the list of bills to be paid," said Mr Otieno.

Some of the groups of people living with disabilities and youths said their dues have been lying at the procurement department awaiting clearance for payment.

"Governor Kinyanjui should intervene as he has in the past promised to ensure that the disabled persons are paid their dues promptly," said Mr Otieno.

In the list tabled at the assembly on August 19, at least 16 law firms from Nakuru are set to be paid Sh85 million out of the Sh180 million set aside this financial year for clearing the pending bills, some of which were incurred during the defunct local authorities' administration.

"Law firms are well established and are not in dire financial need like the disabled persons who are struggling to put food on the table due to Covid-19 pandemic. The law firms can wait because some of our members are sick and are unable to move out to seek daily bread and that is why we want the devolved unit to reconsider the list submitted to the assembly for payment," said Mr Otieno