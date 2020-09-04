Namibia: Diversify or Drown in Livestock Farming Costs

THE cost of livestock farming in Namibia continues increasing more than the returns on investment, threatening to drown farmers who are concentrating on livestock production only.

According to the latest Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) agricultural review, the cost of livestock farming keeps rising input prices recorded an upward trend of 2% year-on-year (y-o-y).

The input costs are traced by the NAU production index which shows an increase to 109,9 basis points in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 107,8 basis points recorded in the second quarter of 2019.

The index captures the movement in prices/cost of inputs that are needed in livestock production in the country.

According to agricultural researcher Bertha Ijambo, who compiled the review, livestock farming in Namibia is becoming an expensive venture, as expenditure exceeds the returns for the farmers.

"Producers continue to pay more for a basket of inputs used in the production of livestock than what they receive for livestock sold on the market," she explained.

Ijambo said there are a lot of factors at play on why livestock production is becoming expensive besides the country's dry climate and limited access to market for some farmers.

She explained that the rise in production costs came about as a result of an 11,1% (y-o-y) increase in capital expenditure, a 17,8% (y-o-y) increase in vehicle repairs, a 6,9% (y-o-y) increase in maintenance and fixed improvements, and a 3,9% (y-o-y) increase in feed costs, in addition to a weakening exchange rate.

According to the report, the cattle prices fared well in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, but decreased by 4,3% in Q2 of 2020.

As for sheep, the average price of AB, B and C grades dropped in Q2-2020, while surprisingly the A grade prices escalated by 7,5% in the same quarter.

On a y-o-y basis (i.e. from Q2-2019 to Q2-2020), cattle prices improved by 18,4% following an increase in weaner price of about 38,1% (y-o-y) that resulted from an impact of the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in South Africa in 2019, where most of the weaners and goats are exported.

The price of slaughter cattle fell by 2% in the period under review.

In the 24 months (i.e. from Q2-2018 to Q2-2020), the analysis demonstrates that cattle prices increased by 4,6%, as the weaner prices dropped by a low margin of 0,4%, and slaughter prices grew by 7,4%.

Sheep prices increased by more than 14,8% from Q2-2019 to Q2-2020, because of a rise in demand.

WEANERS SCORE BIG

Ijambo said it will be more beneficial to farmers to raise weaners and sell them to the market, at this time to earn more and reduce expenditure on inputs needed, "because weaners do not have to be kept on the farm for a long time, and thus can generate revenue in a short period," she advised.

Comparing the costs of keeping a weaner for seven months to keeping any animal for more than two years (slaughter cattle) rationally, farmers can do well selling weaners rather than slaughter cattle.

Additionally, for the first six months of 2020, the prices of weaners have been good compared to that of slaughter cattle.

In the first and second quarter of 2020, the weaner price as a percentage of slaughter price ended at 70,8% and 68%, respectively, which is above the long-term average of 63%.

"This demonstrates that weaner production is currently more profitable, and thus can generate revenue in a short period," she said.

"For the financially stricken farmers who have begun rebuilding their herds, and need to stabilise their cash flows, weaner production is more ideal than ox production at the moment," she said.

At the start of 2019, the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in South Africa suppressed the weaner prices and the profitability of weaner production.

On the other hand, the review shows that Meatco maintained a high and stable slaughter price, which improved the profitability of ox producers.

However, for 2020 (January-June) the reverse happened, whereby the weaner prices have been better than slaughter prices.

In sheep, 2020 prices experienced a massive recovery that improved the profitability of the enterprise.

However, throughout the years, the lamb production system has had a more robust long-term price growth and a short cash flow cycle meaning profits have been consistent, explained Ijambo. She added that major de-stocking took place in the first half of 2019, resulting in an increased marketing of livestock as farmers restock and rebuild their herds under strenuous conditions, the number of livestock marketed in the first half of 2020 also dropped.

On the same note the country held its agricultural conference from Tuesday to Wednesday looking on how it can unlock the potential of the sector.

