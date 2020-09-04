Namibia: The Military's Role Has Become Blurred

HOW FAR will the government go in using the Namibian military to blackmail civilians before realising it has gone too far?

For more than a decade, Swapo-led administrations have shown the premium they place on the defence force through funding and growing the number of troops to about double the size of the police.

For several years, military spending has outstripped even health, while pressing social issues like housing get the short end of the stick.

Over the past three years, the military presence in towns and villages has grown apace. Defence has also taken a more proactive role in internal safety and security, especially since the last national elections when troops and armoured vehicles showed their might on the streets.

And this year, newly appointed defence minister Hafeni Vilho has gone on the offensive, attacking civil society and oversight state institutions like the auditor general's office. Last week, he trained his sights on the business community as well as government critics.

Addressing soldiers at a military exercise parade, Vilho said: "The reason I'm telling you this is because there is a concerted effort to infiltrate your ranks. Those who are advocating regime change know that the defence force is the last bastion and the most important pillar of our nation. Everything else rests upon your strength. If you collapse, the rest will crumble...

"Therefore, you are expected to be vigilant against these subversive and neo-colonial attempts to reverse the gains of our independence."

The falsehood and fear mongering should worry anyone who believes in democracy and the rule of law.

Vilho and several government leaders appear bent on suppressing any form of criticism or civilian protest against maladministration and economic collapse.

Two months ago, Vilho used his appointed parliamentary podium to accuse the auditor general of "daylight espionage". The auditor general had raised concerns about the defence ministry's use of public funds, including paying ghost workers, bursaries and buying arms and ammunition.

Vilho claimed [without substantiating] that the auditors wanted to know their fighting capabilities.

Given the military's history of taking bribes and kickbacks from foreign agents or countries they buy equipment from, there should, in fact, be auditors with specialised knowledge to ensure that taxpayers money is spent fruitfully.

The more than N$6 billion allocated to the defence force is a huge opportunity cost considering the more urgent needs of the masses in Namibia.

Then there is the serious matter of blurred lines - whereby the military is now a regular part of policing. Small wonder human rights abuse and even killings have increased over the past couple of years.

As the government chooses to buy military gadgets at the expense of education, health or housing, there should be no surprises at the growing public discontent or unrest.

Unleashing the military to squash civilian dissent might only inflame the masses of people in distress.

President Hage Geingob likes to argue that Namibians seem bored with peace when they express their frustration with declining incomes or loss of jobs.

Rather, it is the military that could be bored with peace and, as a result, are turning against the very citizens they are meant to protect from foreign threats whenever they might occur.

The best way of ensuring internal security is by improving the social well-being of Namibians.

It is time to confine soldiers to where they should be. Let's tackle the challenges we face with the right solutions. Troops cannot shoot down any pandemic, nor revive our ailing economy.