Namibia: Oshana to Set Up Earth Dams, Green Schemes

THE Oshana Regional Council says it plans to build 44 earth dams and set up 44 green schemes to boost food security in the region.

Governor Elia Ilimari, regional and local councillors, and the mayors of Oshakati, Ondangwa and Ongwediva have met several times in recent months to draft plans to boost agricultural production in the region.

Agriculture as the backbone of the economy can be accelerated through the construction of earth dams to store flood and rainwater to be used for agricultural purposes.

Oshana chief regional planner Jeckonia Nangolo on Wednesday said the region has 11 constituencies in which 44 earth dams would be built, accustomed by a green scheme at each dam.

Water from these earth dams would be used to irrigate the green schemes.

"The earth dams will be properly built so they can store water for a long time," Nangolo said.

He said the regional leadership, in consultation with the communities, had already identified sites where the earth dams and green schemes would be developed in each constituency.

He said they took into account areas where most flood and rainwater pass and concentrate during the rainy season.

The involved communities are represented by constituency-based community development committees, composed of youth groups, traditional authorities, faith-based organisations and non-governmental organisations.

Nangolo said the idea is to contribute to food security as part of the council's strategic plan running from 2017 to 2022, which is in line with the Harambee Prosperity Plan guided by the Fifth National Development Plan and Vision 2030.

In the current Medium-Term Expenditure Framework under Vote 32 of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, the region has been allocated about five water-related projects.

"It is in this light that the regional council decided that funds for these projects be directed to the construction of flood and rainwater storage facilities and the establishment of green schemes to help contribute to food security," Nangolo said.

The regional leadership has had around five development consultation sessions and has tasked the governor with approaching the agriculture ministry to propose the plan, he said.

Nangolo said minister of agriculture, water and land reform Calle Schlettwein has in principal agreed to the proposal and his final approval is awaited.

He said preliminary work such as the excavation of the dams would start before the rainy season.

Nangolo said the earth dams will not be covered, but would be treated to reduce the rate of evaporation and silting.

He said the Ogongo Agricultural College in the Omusati region would be roped in to help with the selection of suitable soil, good seeds and manure for the green schemes.

The proposed projects would create employment for members of rural communities in the region, he said.

"They will be employed, trained and production will be monitored," said Nangolo.

Soon after Namibia gained independence in 1990, the government led the digging of earth dams in some regions, but the initiative did not receive much attention, since most were of poor quality and have since silted due to wind and soil erosion.