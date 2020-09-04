South Africa: West Rand District Yield Positive Results As Women Continue to Be in Charge During Operation O Kae Molao

3 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The West Rand District Commissioner, Major General PF Kekana led Senior Female Officers in operations in support of Heritage Month.

The joint crime prevention operation was conducted at Magaliesburg, Hekpoort and Tarlton policing precincts as part of efforts to combat crime.

The operation, comprised of law enforcement agencies from the South African Police Service, Gauteng Traffic, Mogale City Traffic, Department of Community Safety, Correctional Service and private security companies.

The aim was to concentrate mainly on hotspot areas where the team conducted roadblocks, stop and searches, inspections of Second Hand Goods Dealers, Liquor outlets as well as enforcing compliance to the Disaster Management Act.

The operation focused on hijackings, house robberies, burglaries, theft of motor vehicles, rapes and gender-based violence in rural policing areas.

During the operation a truck was recovered at N14 road near Tarlton, it was alleged that the truck was hijacked at Midrand. A total of 217 suspects were arrested for various offences such as murder, attempted murder, rape, attempted rape, armed robbery, robbery, Kidnapping, fraud, business burglary, house breaking and theft, pointing of firearm, domestic violence related crimes, drunken driving, pointing of firearm, possession of unlicensed firearm, sexual assault, house robbery, theft, assault with intention to cause grievous body harm, assault common, use of motor vehicle without owner's consent, possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of house breaking implements, malicious damage to property, contravening of protection order, contempt of court order, possession of stolen goods, possession of drugs, possession of dagga, selling illicit cigarettes, selling expired liquor, interfering with the police while executing their duties, public violence and undocumented persons.

A total of 24 fines were issued amounted to R31 800 on traffic fines and selling expired liquor.

All arrested suspects are expected to appear before the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court soon.

The Station Commander of Khutsong, Colonel Melinda Prinsloo, thanked all law enforcement agencies for their efforts and dedication in preventing and combating anything that may threaten the safety and security of the community and by ensuring that offenders face the full might of the law. "We will continue to stamp our authority as the State to ensure that law and order is maintained and the community of West Rand District is safe and feel safe" she concluded.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

