South Africa: ConCourt Hears of Sledgehammers and Mosquitos in Public Protector's Appeal for Access to Taxpayer Information

analysis

Advocate Dali Mpofu spent more than three hours arguing in the Constitutional Court that the Constitution trumped national legislation, including the Tax Administration Act, and that the public protector is entitled to confidential taxpayers' information.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane approached the Constitutional Court directly to appeal against a stinging High Court judgment by Judge Peter Mabuse, handed down in March 2020, dismissing her attempt to flush former president Jacob Zuma's tax records out of SARS.

Mkkwebane was also ordered by that court to personally pay 15% of SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter's legal costs with the balance due by her office. She is also appealing against this order.

At this point the matter is technically no longer about Zuma's tax affairs but, said the public protector in her submission to the Constitutional Court, "on the appropriate interpretation of the Constitution and relevant legislation".

The matter before the Constitutional Court is about the interplay between the Constitution and constitutional legislative provisions, the drilling down into the merits of the appeal itself as well as addressing the question of the personal costs order.

However, Mpofu, arguing before the court on Thursday 3 September, said that SARS should make Zuma's tax records public as...