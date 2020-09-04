South Africa: Ishtar Lakhani - an Activist Working to Create the World of Our Dreams

analysis

As a 'card-carrying feminist', Ishtar Lakhani knows that women have shown for generations that there is a better way of existing - and it's her aim to help make a kinder, more compassionate world.

"I'm a human rights defender," says Ishtar Lakhani. "What's your superpower?" For the past year, Lakhani, 35, has worked as a "freelance troublemaker" associated with social justice projects around the world.

"It's about approaching very serious human rights problems, and brainstorming unusual ways to get at them," she says. "For example, we're working with an organisation in Australia to create a real lifetime machine, so that people can go in and experience what it was like in Australia in the 1920s. What does that mean for women's rights, and where are we now? And where do we need to go? In Venezuela we're working with a bunch of lawyers who want to create a food truck, in order to go out into communities and give legal advice."

From 2014 until 2019, Lakhani served as advocacy manager for SWEAT - the Sex Workers' Education and Advocacy Taskforce - fighting to decriminalise sex work in South Africa.

As Lakhani speaks to Maverick Citizen over Zoom, a steady smile...