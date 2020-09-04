Kenya: Armed, Deadly - Surge in Teen Crime Since Schools Closed

Young, high on drugs and armed -- a deadly mix that is the new face of terror in major towns.

Teenage criminals are on the prowl. They pounce on their targets in full view and quickly relieve them of valuables, money, mobile phones, and laptops.

The ordeal is over in seconds, but at the slightest provocation, the criminals armed with sharp knives have maimed and killed.

Authorities say there has been a surge in violent crime -- murder, robbery, rape, burglary -- since schools and colleges closed five months ago.

And they blame it on rogue students aged between 16 and 26, who have joined organised criminal gangs.

The gangs have various names -- Shiranga, Geta, Wakali Kwanza, Wakali Wao and Six Brothers.

Police have arrested some gang members who are facing serious charges in court, but some have been killed.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on Monday complained of rising cases of young people caught up in crime.

Dr Matiang'i said alcohol and narcotics abuse has contributed to the increase in cases of defilement, rape and murder.

At the Coast, residents of Likoni and Kisauni in Mombasa have borne the brunt of attacks.

Seriously injured

Mr Shadrack Mweru's left hand was chopped off outside his home in Likoni early this month, while 28-year-old Anyango Auma's left thumb was cut off, and she was also seriously injured on the head in an attack on her way home from the shop.

A day after the twin-attacks, police shot dead the alleged ring leader of Shiranga gang only identified as "Obama".

In the operation led by Mombasa Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Anthony Muriithi, four suspected gang members were also arrested.

A leader of the Geta gang in Likoni told the Nation after taking drugs, they attack residents to fend for themselves.

The attacks code-named "peras" are planned during bhang-smoking sprees, he added.

"Sometimes we do not aim to injure or kill, but circumstances force us to do so. Our aim is to get what we want and then walk away," he said.

A former member of the dreaded Wakali Kwanza gang in Kisauni traced the genesis of the gang to football teams.

The players then turned to crime, giving rise to the gang, whose members aged between 16 and 25 use razor-sharp knives during attacks.

In Nyeri, a masters' student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Technology was arrested a month ago after being linked to robberies and drug dealing.

Police said the information technology student was arrested in one of his hideouts at Karia Dam outside Nyeri town.

Nyeri County Police Commander Adiel Nyange said the student was found with more than 40 kilogrammes of marijuana, illicit alcoholic drinks and stolen motorcycles. "We ambushed him at the dam where he was expecting to meet a supplier of the drugs," said Mr Nyange.

Drugs trade

Police also discovered two of his hideouts at Asian Quarters and Kamakwa estates, where more drugs and some Sh55,000 believed to be proceeds of the drugs trade were seized.

The student had rented two houses with a monthly rent of Sh15,000 and Sh8,500.

In Eldoret, Langas is believed to be the favoured residential area for criminals.

The Six Brothers reportedly collude with rogue police officers who offer them protection at a fee. Other gangs, according to the police, operate from Kisumu Ndogo, Huruma, Kipkaren, Munyaka and Kidiwa.

Police say cases of burglary, robbery with violence and sexual offences in most residential areas have increased since schools were closed.

In May, seven teenagers, including a Form Two girl, were charged with robbery with violence.

A month later, five teenagers from Langas were charged with various counts, including robbery and drug abuse. A teenager was arrested with more than 100 kilos of bhang.

Snatch mobile phones

In Nakuru, a fortnight ago, two teenagers aged 14 and 19 were beaten within an inch of their lives by a mob in Shabaab area. They had tried to snatch a mobile phone from a woman while riding a motorbike.

Nakuru West Sub-County Police Commander Samson Gathuku said the teenagers will be charged once they are discharged from hospital.

On May 13, youths armed with knives, clubs, and stones raided the Ziwani stage in Nakuru. They vandalised at least 15 matatus parked at a yard. The 'Confirm Gang' is also blamed for insecurity in Nakuru town.

Authorities say the gang that also attacks mobile money shops has been recruiting teenagers, particularly school dropouts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nakuru County Police Commander Tito Kilonzi said in four months, about 12 students have been arrested in connection with various crimes, including defilement, robberies and theft.

In Western and Nyanza regions, police have arrested several teenagers involved in crime.

Kakamega County Police Commander Hassan Barua said the arrests are linked to burglaries and sexual offences. "We are handling a number of cases involving children who have ended up in criminal activities because of being idle at home," said Mr Barua.

Homa Bay Police Commander Esther Seroney and the County Children Affairs and Social Services coordinator Peter Kutere accused minors of engaging in activities that encourage immorality and teenage pregnancies.

In Kisumu, police commander Ranson Lolmodoni said cases of teenage crimes have gone up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Director of Children's Services in Kisumu County Humphrey Wandeo blamed peer pressure for the involvement of minors in crime.

Reporting by Joseph Openda, Mohamed Ahmed, Titus Ominde, Barnabas Bii, Ruth Mbula, Benson Amadala, George Odiwuor, Derick Luvega, Nicholas Komu and Elizabeth Ojina