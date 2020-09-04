South Africa: ANC Attempts to Blindside Committee Members On Copyright Amendment Bill

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has today protested and left Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, following what seemed to be an attempt by the ANC to blindside members of the Committee to discuss and deliberate the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill as well as the Performers' Protection Amendment Bill (PPAB).

These Bills, as per the Committee's agenda, were not scheduled to be discussed, and other matters meant for discussion was removed from the agenda without any consultation or notice from the Chairperson of the Sports, Arts and Culture Committee.

In June President Cyril Ramaphosa referred the Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament for further deliberation. And whilst the DA welcomes any opportunity to discuss and deliberate on legislation, the reality is that the ANC seems set to once again bulldoze the Copyright Amendment Bill through irrespective of the problems with the Bill and without following due process.

Last month, I requested that the Committee Chairperson schedule a joint meeting with the Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition in order to ensure that all parties have full background knowledge on this Bill and its implications. The Chairperson agreed to the DA's request but has now clearly backtracked in what seems to be an attempt to force Committee members into deliberating on a Bill without having all the necessary facts and background.

The DA does not support this Bill in its current form as we believe that it would endanger copyright protection as well as our preferential trade agreements.

We will not be bullied and blindsided to discuss and deliberate a Bill that has not been properly presented before the Committee. It is for this reason that the DA left the meeting. No decisions made in the meeting will binding as it is not quorate.

