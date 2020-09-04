Kenya Coffee to Be Sold in Singapore at Virtual Mart

3 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By James Kariuki

A planned online auction of premium arabica coffee has excited farmers in Kiambu, Murang'a and Nyeri counties, with six farms already submitting their lots for the Singapore virtual sale on October 1.

New Gaturi, Muthithi and Kangiri farmers co-operative societies from Murang'a as well as Ruera from Kiambu and Barichu from Nyeri will join C Dorman Sez Limited in the sale.

The event, convened by the Singapore Coffee Association that has attracted 45 producers and 56 lots of specialty grade coffee from 12 countries, is aimed at creating a direct online market platform bypassing the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted traditional market chains.

Farmer groups

"Since the launch of our Singapore specialty coffee [virtual] auction in late July, we've received tremendous level of interest from all around the world.

"An estimated 200 bidders from around Asia and the Middle East are expected to turn up at this first ever virtual coffee auction," said Singapore Coffee Association president Victor Mah.

Other first-timers include farmer groups from Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Indonesia Myanmar, Panama, Peru, Timor Leste, Venezuela and Zambia.

All Kenya producers have confirmed having the much-sought Arabica SL 34, SL 28 and Ruiru Grafted coffees, known for their superior flavours, large beans, less caffeine and dense bean.

A statement from the auction said many specialty coffee producers, selling through agents, had suffered poor sales.

Most expensive

"A virtual coffee auction helps to mitigate trade and supply challenges by allowing buyers to source directly from the origin," it said. It also enables coffee producers to establish a presence in the Asian market.

Kenyan coffee will be auctioned alongside the world's most expensive coffee beans, the rare and premium Panamanian Geisha from, Mundo Novo, Geisha and Yellow Catucaí from Brazil.

Caturra Amarillo from Colombia,F1 Centroamericano and Hy-04 Natural from Costa Rica, Bourbon (Guatemala), Ateng Super (Indonesia) and Myanmar's Catuai and Catimor H528 varieties will also be sold.

Nairobi Coffee Exchange data shows the cash crop fetched Sh7.8 billion in the period ending May, down from Sh10.3 billion in a similar period last year.

