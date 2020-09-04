South Africa: Regulation of Medical Devices, Emergency Medicine and Covid-19 Relief Queried

3 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

On Thursday, questions were raised over the regulation of medical devices and emergency medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the content of the Auditor-General's report lays bare the irregularities at the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Four top officials have been suspended from the Unemployment Insurance Fund after Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu found major irregularities in the R41.6-billion spent through 9.5 million payments. His report found a lack of financial controls had led to the failures in Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payments. Hundreds of thousands of rands were paid to applicants under the legal working age of 15, to people who Home Affairs says are deceased and to people in prison. As Greg Nicolson writes:

"His [Kimi Makwetu's] findings point to a staggering lack of verification and controls."

UIF bosses suspended as auditor-general details Covid-19 relief chaos

Medical devices, from ventilators and Covid-19 tests, are a scarce resource now in high demand. However, South Africa...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

