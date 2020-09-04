South Africa: Regulation of Medical Devices, Emergency Medicine and Covid-19 Relief Queried

analysis

On Thursday, questions were raised over the regulation of medical devices and emergency medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the content of the Auditor-General's report lays bare the irregularities at the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 3 September at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments. Gauteng, Limpopo and North West did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

Four top officials have been suspended from the Unemployment Insurance Fund after Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu found major irregularities in the R41.6-billion spent through 9.5 million payments. His report found a lack of financial controls had led to the failures in Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payments. Hundreds of thousands of rands were paid to applicants under the legal working age of 15, to people who Home Affairs says are deceased and to people in prison. As Greg Nicolson writes:

Medical devices, from ventilators and Covid-19 tests, are a scarce resource now in high demand. However, South Africa...