South Africa: WHO Polices Culture to Prevent Appropriation? Is Prevention Even Necessary?

opinion

This month, South Africans will celebrate Heritage Day. It does not matter how it is spun, it is the day in which Zulus go to their Zulu family, Xhosas go to their Xhosa family, Jews go to their Jewish family, and well, us ideologically or religiously lost bandits find things to do with our time. With Heritage Day, we recognise that each person, or group of people, has a cultural identity, and must be given time to 'go and celebrate their culture with their people'.

There's a rather offensive trend swirling among the nattering class that has gained momentum over the past decade or so. It is tightly interwoven with a rather pernicious type of identity politics. And so, Pari passu with the search for, and (re)assertion of identities (a crude identity politics), there has risen loaded charges of cultural appropriation, as if culture is static over time, and as if culture is the sole property of a single group of people.

This trend is part of the rise around the world of (a distinctly right-wing) ethno-nationalism, and a search for purity from Narendra Modi's India, to Donald Trump's America, where people like Richard Spencer celebrate white power and superiority....