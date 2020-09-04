South Africa: DA Calls for Urgent Action On Govt Printing Works CEO's Alleged Interference in Investigation

4 September 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Adrian Roos MP - DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Home Affairs

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been reliably informed that the Acting CEO of the Government Printing Works (GPW), Alinah Fosi, yesterday sent for documents related to allegations of corruption and supply chain interference from the entity's supply chain management staff.

Should it be the case, its smacks of potential interference in an investigation which should be addressed with the greatest of urgency. The DA has supplied this information to the officer responsible for the investigation and requested urgent intervention.

The DA laid charges of corruption, bribery, fraud, aiding and abetting at the Pretoria Central Police Station against Alinah Fosi on Wednesday, so that allegations by a whistle-blower to Parliament could be fully investigated by the relevant authorities.

When these allegations served before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, the DA called for the suspension of the GPW CEO while investigations took place. This request was due to the nature of the allegations which include bullying and victimisation of staff.

If the ANC government is serious about cleaning up corruption Minister Motsoaledi will act immediately to verify these claims and suspend the CEO to avoid potential interference in any investigation.

