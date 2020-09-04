South Africa: David Mabuza's Support for Ramaphosa's Anti-Corruption Drive May Hand Him Another Political Life

4 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

Amid all of the politicking in the ANC and the blizzard of letters, both leaked and 'open', one person has been relatively silent. And yet, Deputy President David Mabuza's future actions could be the best indicator/decider of SA's future.

Deputy President David Mabuza speaks softly these days, and not very often. As someone who may be thought of as a person with ambition, and being next (constitutionally speaking) in line for the presidency, this makes his future plans difficult to pinpoint. His tendency to obscure most about himself will lead to ever-increasing questions about his loyalties, fitness to serve and a longer-term agenda. His behaviour so far has not been unlike several other deputy presidents before him, though. The moment he changes tack, should it ever come, will be very important.

Being a deputy president in our system can be a slightly unhappy position. You are appointed by the person who won the last ANC conference, and are usually seen as a threat by that same person. Usually the duties that are not exactly fun, and away from the cameras, are assigned to the Number Twos: Jacob Zuma put Cyril Ramaphosa in charge of fixing Eskom, e-tolls and Lesotho; Thabo...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

