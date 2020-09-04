South Africa: Violence in Prisons Is Increasing, and the Prisons Watchdog Needs More Power to Stop It

4 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Edwin Cameron

A Constitutional Court decision, awaited since March, will be crucial for the safety of inmates and wardens.

Democratic South Africa's prisons have not changed nearly enough from what they were during apartheid.

In the past year, use of force in correctional centres has increased dramatically and there are other signs of deteriorating conditions.

There is an urgent need to strengthen the independence and authority of the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services.

"It is said that no one truly knows a nation until one has been inside its jails. A nation should not be judged by how it treats its highest citizens, but its lowest ones." - Nelson Mandela.

When our country became a democracy in 1994, with the world's most famous prisoner becoming our president, the new dispensation turned its back on apartheid's prison system. Instead, it committed itself to a correctional system that placed human dignity, restorative justice and rehabilitation at its centre.

An essential part of the new deal was a brand-new arm of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) - the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS), specially tasked with oversight to protect the dignity and human rights of incarcerated persons.

One of the very first inspecting...

