Namibia: Bribery Trial for Fishrot Accused in 2021

FORMER Investec Asset Management Namibia managing director James Hatuikulipi and two co-accused are scheduled to go on trial in May next year over an alleged attempt to interfere in the investigation of the Fishrot fishing quotas corruption case.

Hatuikulipi, a police reservist, Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule, and a Windhoek resident, Jason Iyambo, were informed that their trial is scheduled to start on 17 May 2021 during an appearance they made in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday.

The three men were told during an appearance in the same court on Friday last week that the prosecutor general has decided to arraign them on charges of corruptly offering gratification to an officer of the Anti-Corruption Commission, alternatively improperly influencing an ACC officer, bribery, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The charges are based on allegations they tried to bribe an ACC officer in January by offering him N$250 000 in an attempt to get him to hand evidence seized by the ACC - bank cards issued to Hatuikulipi and a co-accused in the Fishrot case, Pius Mwatelulo, and a handwritten document - to them.

The alleged attempt to bribe the ACC officer is claimed to have taken place on 20 January.

Iyambo and Kokule were arrested and charged in January, and have been kept in custody since then. Hatuikulipi, who has been in jail since his arrest near the end of November last year, was added to the case as the third accused in February.

In April, Hatuikulipi and Mwatelulo were also charged with possessing prohibited articles in prison, after cellphones, a power bank device and a smartwatch were allegedly found in their possession in the Windhoek Correctional Facility on 29 March.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the proceedings before magistrate Esme Molefe yesterday, defence lawyer Jermaine Muchali, who is representing Kokule, said the defence had been in contact with the prosecution about the possibility of bail being granted to the accused. However, the prosecution has not agreed to the granting of bail, and Kokule would now approach the court with an application to be released on bail, Muchali said.

Defence lawyer Gilroy Kasper, who is representing Hatuikulipi, also remarked that the accused have by now been in custody in the matter for more than five months and that the finalisation of investigations in the case meant that a continuing investigation could no longer be a reason to deny them bail.

Public prosecutor Tangeni Iitula noted that the three men are accused of having interfered in the investigation of another matter - the Fishrot corruption, fraud and money laundering case - in which investigations are still being carried out, and that the state remained opposed to bail being granted to them.

Hatuikulipi and his co-accused in the Fishrot case and a separate case about alleged corruption with the use of fishing quotas granted to the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) are due to make their next appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court tomorrow.