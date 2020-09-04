Namibia: MTC Rubbishes Aweh Idea Theft Claims

4 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maihapa Ndjavera

Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) has rubbished allegations by a Keetmanshoop resident who accused the company of stealing and implementing his idea of simultaneously using more than one Aweh product.

Willem Gert Eiman claimed he proposed the idea to MTC around 26 April 2017. His lawyers are now demanding a sum of N$3 million to be deposited into their trust account within 30 days.

MTC executive Tim Ekandjo acknowledged Eiman made contact with an MTC employee in 2017 in an attempt to pitch his idea to the company.

However, his idea was not entertained, as MTC had already since May 2015 started designing the concept of multiple Awehs, Ekandjo said.

"There was, therefore, no need to entertain an idea that we were already in the process of perfecting. It should be noted that although we developed the idea in 2015, MTC, as a business, had a roadmap on when to launch the product, looking at the opportune time based on customer and market behavior," explained Ekandjo.

Furthermore, he said, MTC launched the multiple Aweh product in May 2020, allowing customers to purchase multiple Awehs at any given time as long as customers do not have more than three Aweh subscriptions.

According to him, the product is also substantially different from the idea the customer pitched on their product.

Ekandjo said MTC did not enter into any agreement with the customer and that the Aweh product and its subsequent evolution were originally designed by MTC and, therefore, they will not entertain any such claims and reserve their rights in this matter.

"I wish to put it on record that the MTC Aweh product is a very unique and innovative offering of MTC in Africa and a product that has proudly been designed by our internal products and solutions team. The subscription-based offering on prepaid was introduced to Southern Africa as a first by MTC," he said.

Ekandjo also explained that MTC recently inaugurated its innovation centre to encourage innovation.

"Once a solution is proposed through this platform, the necessary paperwork would be in place to ensure the originality of the idea is protected and acknowledged - but that customer cannot randomly claim MTC ideas."

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.