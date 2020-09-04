Namibia: Whatagwan Introduces New Music Submission System

4 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Albertina Nakale

Namibia Broadcasting Corporation's (NBC) longest show, Whatagwan which airs on both TV and radio have introduced a revolutionary online music submission system, called MSS.

MSS is their first-ever online music submission system, which is aimed to provide artists with a platform to submit their videos, and all their musical content on dedicated online profiles, which they can easily monitor and make available to Whatagwan producers.

This system was launched in August this year and it caters to artists all over the country and it also allows artists to create their online profiles.

"MSS is easily accessible and it is easy to use. Artists don't have to physically come in for submission, they can now do it from the comfort of their homes, but Windhoek based artists can still come through to our offices if they need to," said Whatagwan producer, Emily Josef.

Josef said artists can also do bookings for the Whatagwan show on MSS.

While there have been challenges in the past, in terms of getting music files to NBC, Josef said this system also comes in handy during Covid -19 as artists do not have to walk long distances to their offices.

Josef further explained that they plan to enhance the system and hope the feedback from the users will assist them to improve the platform.

The system can be accessed on the NBC website.

Talking to Entertainment Now! rapper Dilligent who is based in the northern part of the country complimented MSS, saying the submission of their music content to the show was previously intricate and now everything is made easier.

Dilligent excitedly said they do not have to travel long distances to submit their content anymore.

"The process was lengthy and rocky and I am glad they looked into this matter."

