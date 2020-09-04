Namibia: U.S. Funded Training to Help Healthcare Workers Deal With Covid-19 Cases

4 September 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Health and Social Services National Healthcare Training Centre has conducted the first in a series of new trainings for healthcare workers on COVID-19, through funding from the CDC Foundation.

The funding is in addition to the N$100 million of U.S. assistance towards Namibia's COVID-19 response announced earlier this year.

More than 400 healthcare workers joined the virtual training sessions. Originally planned to be a face-to-face training, the Ministry of Health and Social Services adapted the workshop to be virtual given the current restrictions in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The training consisted of four hours on infection prevention control for healthcare workers, using personal protective equipment, and how to deal with COVID-19 deaths, and four hours on case management of COVID-19 patients. Training sessions were conducted during the past two weeks.

As a result of this training, healthcare workers throughout the country are better prepared to deal with COVID-19 cases. The workshop was recorded, which means that healthcare workers who were not able to attend in person may watch the video.

In addition to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the World Health Organization (WHO) provided technical assistance in the preparation of the guidelines and trainings.

Following the completion of this virtual training course for healthcare workers, the CDC Foundation will support in September additional trainings for cleaners, paramedics, corrections officers, and other professionals involved in the COVID-19 response.

Meanwhile, other activities funded by the U.S. Embassy in Namibia are ongoing under the following four pillars: Strengthening Namibia's lab testing capabilities; strengthening local communities around Namibia; strengthening Namibia's emergency responses to epidemics and continuing to provide American medical and technical expertise through CDC personnel supporting the Namibian government's response.

