Namibia: Wambuseun to Open Film-Radio School

Retired Afrikaans rapper Wambuseun, real name Lownan Nangombe, is set to open a film-radio school next year. The Namibia Film School (NFS) is going to be the first film-radio school in the country, which will also form as a community film school.

Wambuseun told Entertainment Now! that more people need to perspicuously tell our stories in motion picture. "Look at my grandmother, for instance - she can tell you legendary tails and stories that can be great motion pictures. As Namibians, we have so much we can share to ourselves and to the world out there. But to a certain extent, we lack the ability to tell those stories and tell them right. With Namibia Film school, we want to enable people to do so," he narrated.

Looking at the current scenario of the country, the film-radio school have set the criteria in such a way that it will cater to everyone who is willing and able to tell stories.

The requirements are that prospective students with Grade 10 should have 17 points and C in English; Grade 12 and 10: 16 points and a D in English, while mature age entry requires the applicant to be 23 years or older, with proven experience.

All courses will be taught in English, so students should know how to speak and write.

Wambuseun said the school will offer a certificate for one year and a diploma for two years.

They will also have short courses for those who just want to touch up on certain subjects.

"The best part and unique feature of our institution are that we offer Teen Film School. This is for children, aged 13-17 who want to learn how to make films. This is an after-school activity. I know not all kids can play soccer or netball, so we run a four-month-long workshop for kids who want to learn how to make a film and to be radio presenters," he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The film school is definitely looking forward to working with an institution of such high standing, such as the College of the Arts, as their purpose is aligned with all stakeholders.

They are also busy in the process of obtaining accreditation from the Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA), but the pandemic has slowed down most work; hence, the process will be finalised by 2021 when they commence.

From the day of class, students can expect to find themselves behind the camera, learning the daily realities they will encounter in a professional entertainment environment.

The curriculum at the NFS emphasises that aspiring filmmakers need to gain experience in every facet of a movie set, with students working in such roles as gaffers, director of photography, and assistant camerapersons to shape well rounded and skilled filmmakers.

In a film school, students can learn about the key aspects of movie making. Topics of study include producing, directing, art direction, cinematography, screenwriting, postproduction work and sound. Students can earn undergrad and graduate degrees in film, cinema studies, media studies or cinema production.

The enrolment for 2021 will start 7 September 2020 - and due to limited space, they will only accept 250 students.

The Teen Film School will only be able to admit in 20 students as well.