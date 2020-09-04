Namibia: Lockdown Shatters Global Education

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on the global education sector, disrupting learning through lockdowns imposed to contain the virus in many countries.

Learning in formal classrooms ground to a halt and shifted to online lessons, causing many children without access to internet to miss out.

According to a United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) report titled 'Remote Learning Reachability' released in New York last Thursday, about 463 million pupils, a third of the world's schoolchildren, have been unable to access online learning after Covid-19 shattered school programmes this year.

Many countries are grappling to implement back-to-school plans, the report says.

"For at least 463 million children whose schools closed due to Covid-19, there was no such a thing as remote learning," says Henrietta Fore, executive director of Unicef.

"The sheer number of children whose education was completely disrupted for months on end is a global education emergency. The repercussions could be felt in economies and societies for decades to come," Fore says.

In Namibia, Unicef has been working with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture to prioritise getting children back to school.

With Grades zero up to 9 set to open on 7 September, the ministry, Unicef and the World Health Organisation (WHO), are developing standard procedures to ensure compensatory learning for lost instructional time is incorporated into school continuity and reopening plans.

Executive director of education, arts and culture Sanet Steenkamp on Monday said the country has more than 804 000 pupils, but could not say how many had access to e-learning.

However, minister of education, arts and culture Anna Nghipondoka told the media in April this year only 13 000 pupils would be able to access the ministry's e-learning platforms during the national lockdown.

This is less than 2% of the total population of pupils in the country.

At the height of global lockdowns, nearly 1,5 billion children were affected by school closures.

The Unicef report outlines the limitations of remote learning and the deep inequalities it has exposed.

It makes use of a global analysis of the availability of home-based technology needed for e-learning among pre-primary, primary, lower-secondary and upper-secondary pupils with data from 100 countries.

Data includes access to television, radio and internet, and the availability of learning material delivered across these platforms during school closures.

COULD BE WORSE

Although the figures in the report present a concerning picture on the lack of access to e-learning, Unicef warns the situation could be far worse.

"Even when children have the technology at home, they may not be able to learn through those platforms due to competing factors like pressure to do chores, a poor learning environment and a lack of support in using the online or broadcast curriculum," says Rachel Odede, Unicef representative for Namibia.

Steenkamp said the ministry conducted an assessment at the beginning of the year and found three critical issues with regards to remote learning: data, connectivity and devices.

"Most pupils do not have devices. In addition, about 32% of schools do not have electricity as national connectivity is a challenge," she said.

This echoes Unicef's assertion that children from the poorest households and those living in rural areas are by far the most likely to miss out on learning during closures.

The report says globally, 72% of children unable to access e-learning live in their countries' poorest households.

In upper-middle-income countries, children from the poorest households account for up to 86% of pupils unable to access remote learning.

"Globally, three quarters of children without access live in rural areas, and the gap between them and their urban counterparts is glaringly wide."

Julia Gabriel, a Grade 8 pupil at Iihenda Combined School in the Oshana region, says accessing schoolwork through the WhatsApp group created by her teacher during the lockdown was not easy, because she did not have a smartphone or electricity at home.

In contrast, urban schools have a range of digital options to choose from.

At the onset of the lockdown, Windhoek International School was already training teachers as Google-certified educators to use the platform as an educational tool.

Unicef's report also highlights varying access rates across age groups, with the youngest pupils most likely to miss out on e-learning.

THE YOUNGEST MISS THE MOST

- Around 70% of pre-primary children (120 million children) cannot be reached, the report says.

- At least 29% of primary schoolchildren (217 million) cannot be reached, while at least 24% of lower-secondary schoolchildren (78 million) were not reached.

- Upper-secondary pupils were the least likely to miss out on remote learning with at least 18% (48 million) not having the technological assets to access remote learning.

In some rural areas, even if children could be reached on their parents' smartphones, some parents did not fully understand digital learning and how they could assist their children with schoolwork.

Unicef urges governments to prioritise the safe reopening of schools when they begin easing lockdown restrictions. Where reopening is not possible, governments are advised to incorporate compensatory learning.

"School opening policies and practices must include expanding access to education, including remote learning - especially for marginalised groups. Education systems must also be adapted and built to withstand future crises," Odede says.

Steenkamp on Monday said the ministry had adopted a hybrid approach combining three modes to provide education during this crisis.

"Children mostly preferred printed booklets . . . They also prefer messages from teachers through WhatsApp and other platforms. Then there is e-learning, which is, however, a long-term approach requiring huge financial outlays."

Unicef, through its Framework for Reopening Schools, which was issued jointly with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Bank, offers national and local authorities practical advice.

Additionally, the children's fund is advocating urgent investment to bridge the digital divide, reach every child through e-learning and prioritise the safe reopening of schools.