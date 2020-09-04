Namibia: Namas 2020 to Honour Pianist

4 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Arguably one of Namibia's best pianist of all time, Dennis Eiseb will be honoured with the 2020 NAMAs Lifetime Achievement Award. Eiseb is due to receive this award on Sat, 5 September. The Lifetime Achievement Award is reserved for an artist who has achieved legendary music status over his/her lifetime and has contributed immensely to the music industry with their music.

"We are extremely excited to honour Mr Eiseb with this musical honour, especially while he is still alive because he gets to appreciate it. Mr Eiseb started his musical journey in the early 80's while still at school with the band called Young Faces as a vocalist and keyboard player. Later on, he moved on to 'Ama Africa' band based in Okahandja. The band later became 'The Heroes' and joined the liberation struggle under the umbrella with the NUNW, with the likes of comrades, Ithete, Lubowski, Esau and others. After independence, Dennis Eiseb was part of Rakotoka band and toured around Europe for almost 10 years, said Nama Executive Chairperson Tim Ekandjo.

Dennis Eiseb is a music producer, musical director and a Jazz pianist.

He was the winner of the best instrumental category (Music Makers in 1997). Dennis Eiseb graduated from the University of Namibia with an Honours Degree in performing arts and is a Music Lecturer at the College of the Arts.

The 2 nd weekend of the NAMAs is scheduled for this coming weekend, Friday, 4 th Sept for Best Single and Best Traditional, and Saturday 5 th Sept for Best Gospel and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Best Single category is sponsored by NASCAM, Best Traditional is sponsored Namibia Sport Commission, Best Gospel category is supported by Air Namibia and the Lifetime Achievement by Windhoek Fashion Week.

Tickets for each show sells for only N$10 and is available at Webtickets countrywide. Both the Friday and Saturday shows starts live at 18h00 and will be rebroadcast on NBC television on Sunday at 21h00.

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

