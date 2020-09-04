Malawi: Umunthu Funeral Scheme Launches Sat - Malawians Urged to Come On Board

4 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Charles Kabena

Umunthu Funeral Scheme (UFS) has appealed to all Malawians, home and in diaspora, to join the virtual launch of the scheme's operations to be held Saturday , 05 September 2020, from 1 PM, British time, at Kettering Park Hotel & Spa in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. The event will be livestreamed on Zoom, Facebook and YouTube.

Commenting on preparations for the event,UFS chairperson Abdul Chazolokera Chirwa said the group is set to outline the vision of the scheme in improving the welfare of Malawians in handling funeral insurance.

The event will be presided over by Malawi's High Commissioner to the UK, Kenna Mphonda, followed by a moderated panel discussion on different critical issues.

To be part of the Zoom event, people are encouraged to register on the website, www.umunthufuneralscheme.com.

Those with access to Facebook or Youtube are encouraged to like and follow 'Umunthu Funeral Scheme' pages and follow the live event where they will be able to ask questions and comment on the proceedings.

"We want all Malawians living in the UK and Europe to attend to get first-hand information and ask questions. We are excited that six months of hard works is now coming to fruition. If you are on Facebook, join us on Zoom, if you don't have Zoom join us on YouTube," said Chirwa.

Earlier in the week, Malawi's first deputy speaker of parliament, Chimwemwe Kazombo, joined a string of Malawians in commending the birth of UFS, arguing it is just time.

He said: "I celebrate with you and very proud of your determination to support each other during your time of need. Uku ndiye tomati kukhala. Maliro n'kulirana".

UFS, registered in the UK, is designed to benefit its members, their dependants up to 4 in Europe and 2 in Malawi.

