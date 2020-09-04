Namibia: Family of Nine Faces Eviction

A family of nine from Otjomuise's Agste Laan in Windhoek is facing uncertainty after recently receiving an eviction order from the owner of the land where they have built their shack.

The land, which is marked as Erf 3374/11, is allegedly owned by Ashipala Penda Shilemba (35), who is employed as a human resources manager at the Gobabis municipality.

The erf is situated on land which has not been demarcated, and the occupants' houses have not been connected to water and the electricity grid.

According to documents from Shilemba's lawyers, Mwandingi Attorneys, he has been the owner of the land since November 2010, paying a monthly rental of N$114,70.

He claims that since November 2010, he enjoyed peaceful and undisturbed possession of the property in terms of the lease agreement he has with the City of Windhoek.

Shilemba states in the documents that the occupants, Losper Jafta and his wife Rebbeka, with a fixed intention to unlawfully deprive him of his right to peaceful and undisturbed possession of the property, invaded his property and erected temporary structures on the property.

He says he wants the family to "demolish and remove all the structures erected on my property".

"In the event where the family refuses to comply with the messenger of the court for the district of Windhoek, be ordered and directed to take all necessary steps," he says in the documents.

The family says this is not the first time Shilemba is trying to evict them.

In 2014 he sent them an unsigned letter - allegedly from Ludwig Narib, former City of Windhoek strategic executive for urban planning and property.

The letter has not been signed, is not accompanied by the City of Windhoek logo, and is not stamped.

"It should be noted that failure to remove the invaders will result in the City cancelling the lease agreement, and the lease account will be cancelled as well, and no refund to be made as it is not the municipality," the letter said.

Shilemba served the family another letter without a date, saying they should remove all their belongings from the land no later than 25 October 2014.

"Should you refuse to vacate the erf, the lawful owner will be left with no alternative but to remove you and your belongings or whoever occupied it at that time, by force. The removal will be done by dismantling every structure which has been erected on my erf," he wrote in his letter.

The Namibian could not get hold of Narib for comment.

According to Jafta, he and his wife bought the land from Jantze Alvina Magdalene in 2013 for N$39 000.

The couple, who are unemployed, said they bought the plot with money they earned from doing odd jobs at the time.

Jafta says the family now depends on N$250 a month, which one of his grandchildren is paid by the government.

"We have sold the furniture in the house to feed the family. I live with my four children and three grandchildren and none of us have a monthly income," he says.

"A friend of mine who fixes cars helps us with some money. I owe him a lot of money," Jafta says.

Messages and calls to Shilemba for comment went unanswered. "Our instructions are to refer you to the particulars of the claim filed in the matter . . . Our client, as a law-abiding citizen, has acted within the applicable laws in this jurisdiction in asserting his rights as a lessee of the property in question," Shilemba's lawyers said via an email in response to The Namibian's questions yesterday.