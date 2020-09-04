Malawi: The Heart of Worship Drops 3 Songs Ahead of Album Release

4 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chris Loka

A Lilongwe-based gospel outfit called The Heart of Worship (THOW) has released three sample songs as an appetizer to worship music lovers in the country ahead of their debut album titled 'Have Your Way' currently under production.

Recorded and mastered at Ituma Studios in Blantyre by Gresham Mokwena the songs are Mu Dzina Lake, Have Your Way and Here's My Heart, currently enjoying airplay in various local radio stations.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, group leader Tamandani Nkhata said the group has come to change the face of Worship music and people should expect the best from them.

"The Heart of Worship, being a multi-faith composed of young men and women from different denominations with a common vision, we see ourselves being one of the well-established and powerful worship machinery not only in Malawi but on international level as well," he said.

According to Nkhata, people should expect transformation after listening and digesting the message in their music.

"Having a big vision and being our first album 'Have Your Way' taken from Psalm 86:11-17 best describes how much we trust God to take the leading role in this journey and guide us to fulfill his purpose upon our lives," he added

Founded in 2016, the group of thirty three said music was a ministry through which they are able to exalt God, and announced that they are delayed to release their full album due to corona virus but once the situation stabilizes they will officially release and launch the album.

