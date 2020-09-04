South Africa: Swift Response By Police Secures an Arrest of Two Men

press release

Members of the ZF Mgcawu Disrict Covid-19 operation team secured an arrest of two men for theft out of motor vehicle yesterday, 03 September 2020. This followed after a report was received of an alleged theft of over R11 000.00 out of a vehicle by two men in a red Ford Fiesta at the mall.

The police immediately launched a manhunt and the vehicle was later spotted in Kathu where the two suspects aged 30 and 46 were arrested. They managed to recover the cash and cellphones that were subsequently seized for further investigation. The management of the ZF Mgcawu District lauded the members of Highway Patrol who worked hand in hand with Kathu SAPS to bring the perpetrators to book.

The police would like to urge the community to always be alert and vigilant of criminal activities in their surroundings to avoid falling prey to criminals.

▪Avoid moving around with large amounts of cash as criminals may be aware of it.

▪Refrain from leaving valuables in plain sight when you leave the vehicle unattended.