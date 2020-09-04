Namibia: Over 2,600 Benefit From Old Mutual Relief

4 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiya — A total of 2,622 individuals have so far benefitted from Old Mutual Namibia's Covid-19 relief fund meant to assist poor and vulnerable communities through the provision of food hampers. So far, 11 regions have received food parcels worth over N$1.3 million surpassing the N$1 million allocated earlier.

The distribution process is anticipated to end today in the three remaining regions. Earlier this year, Old Mutual committed N$5 million to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, of which N$1 million was reserved for food assistance.

"In order to ensure that basic supplies initiative equitably benefit our communities across all the country, we have worked out a proportional budget allocation for each region based on the latest population figure," said Ruben Nikanor, Old Mutual area manager for the northern regions.

He said this while handing over a donation to Oshikoto governor Penda Ya Ndakolo, containing a variety of items such as cosmetics and food, to be distributed to 230 households in 11 constituencies of Oshikoto region. The items are valued at N$136 689.

"Old Mutual is here to bring relief to those already vulnerable communities who been left even more defenceless due to the continuing impact of the coronavirus," he added.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.