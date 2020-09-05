Tanzania: Azam to Air Live All Premier League Matches

AZAM Television announced that they plan to broadcast all the 2020/21 Premier League matches live such that they are in the final stages to fulfill that.

This was disclosed by the Director of Sports at Azam TV Patrick Kahemele who insisted that the quality of beaming matches this season will be higher than before.

"We have talked with various stakeholders and owners of league hosting venues on possible installation of lights which will enable us to showcase the games without difficulties. "As of now, we are in talks with four suppliers, we are trying to look at their quotations and soon, the process to install lights will begin in some venues," he said.

He also pointed out that the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected their plans to install the lights but now, things are about to be fine.

"For us, we expect to give our customers another prosperous season as far as giving them the entertainment of football is known. They should stay glued to their TV sets because we will have more matches for them. "I do not think there is another country in the southern part of Africa excluding South Africa itself which can surpass us in terms of what we want to bring in the league this season," Kahemele said.

He added that they have been covering the league for at least seven years now as such; they are more than ready to offer extraordinary services to football fans.

He then called for extra sponsors to come forward and sponsor them as they have incurred a lot of expenses to achieve their dreams of beaming the whole league live.

The announcement has come timely to many sport fans who for a long time have been crying to watch live all league games which this season will attract 18 teams.