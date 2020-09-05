Tanzania: Simanjiro On Verge of Water Supply Bliss

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said an end to the chronic water problem that has been facing Simanjiro District residents in Manyara Region is now imminent.

The premier, who is also a member to the Central Committee of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) made the promise yesterday when he addressed district residents at Orkesumet primary school grounds on his ongoing campaign trail.

Mr Majaliwa said the government built a massive water project from Ruvu River to Orkesumet Ward in Manyara Region for the major purpose of resolving water woes in the district.

"The 40bn/- project has reached 89 per cent of implementation and is expected to become operational by end of this month or as early as next month," he said.

According to the PM the government has implemented other water projects in Simanjiro, including constructing water reservoirs for livestock use.

At the public rally, Mr Majaliwa asked Simanjiro residents to vote for CCM presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli on October 28th, Simanjiro parliamentary candidate on a CCM ticket Mr Christopher ole Sendeka and CCM candidates for councillorship posts.

Mr Majaliwa cited villages that will benefit from the mega water project as Irkujit, Irkirungrung, Endonyongijape, Narosoito and Lorimorijoi.

He said other projects being implemented in the district include the drilling of 18 deep wells in Kitwai, Msitu wa Tembo, Mirerani, Londrekes, Loibosoit, Kityangare Namalulu, Terrat, Olbili, Nadonjukin and Okutu areas.

He added that the rehabilitation of 13 wells had been completed and the water supply centres had reached 95 per cent of completion.

According to the premier, construction of the Narakauo dam for livestock use by the people of the surrounding villages was underway through the Ministry of Livestock at a cost of 413.8million/-.

He added that the project will be of great assistance to pastoralists in Simanjiro District.

The government has also spent 412.7million/-to implement a water project from Nomokon to Narakauo which will also help reduce water scarcity for pastoralists of Loibosiret Ward.

He said in addition to the water projects, the government had allocated 500million/- for the improvement of urban roads in the district council and others at the district headquarters (Orkesumet) that continue to be tarmacked.

On rural electrification, he said out of 56 villages in Simanjiro District, 38 had already been connected while 18 villages are yet to be electrified, urging people to continue to be patient and vote for CCM for it to accomplish the task.

Mr Majaliwa further said that Dr Magufuli wants to see every Tanzanian's house connected to electricity at low cost, for which money had been set aside, to supply electricity to all villages, including the ones in Simanjiro District.

The cost of connecting the electricity has decreased from 177,000/- to 27,000/-