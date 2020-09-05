Nigeria: Buhari's Daughter Weds in Aso Rock

Hanan, the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, got married to Muhammad Turad at a ceremony conducted inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The first lady, Aisha Buhari, released three different pictures of the new couple on her Instagram page later in the day after the ceremony that was strictly attended by invitees.

The solemnization of the wedding was done briefly after the two units of Jum'aat prayers led by Imam Abdulwahid Suleiman of the State House Mosque.

The marriage is believed to be the first to be conducted inside the Presidential Villa in an effort to respect COVID-19 protocols.

While Hanan is Buhari's youngest daughter, Turad is the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha'aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 to May 2007.

Turad's father, who holds the title of Dan Buram of Zazzau, was also a former governorship candidate in Kaduna State on two occasions on the platforms of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2007 and 2011 respectively.

The bride is a 2019 first class graduate of Photography from Ravensbourne University, London.

The groom, whose father is a friend of President Buhari, is a Special Adviser to the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

Turad, who currently holds the title of Wakilin Tudun Wadan Zazzau, is a graduate of Finance and Management with two masters degrees including an MBA.

The groom, who had his first degree and Master's degree in Finance and Management from the American University of Dubai, had MBA from Northampton University, United Kingdom.

He has worked with reputable companies in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) such as Nexus Financial Advisors.

He was said to have worked with the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to further his career in finance.