Nigeria: Stakeholders Hail Decision to Lift Ban On Sporting Activities

Football stakeholders in Nigeria have continued to express their excitement over the recent decision by the federal government to lift the ban on sporting activities.

Since March, the Nigeria Football Federation banned all on field football activities in the country in support of the government's effort at containing the ravaging Covid-19.

However, the federal government on Thursday announced the decision for the country's football leagues to resume but matches would be played without spectators while observing all the Covid-19 health protocols.

Reacting to the announcement made by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, the Chairman of the FCT Football Association, Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed said the decision was timely.

According to him sporting activities can resume without consequences now that there are good examples around the world to follow.

The proprietor of Youth Arise Football Academy, YAFA, Abuja, Olagbemiro Olayinka also said the decision by the government is in the best interest of sports which has already suffered major setbacks due to Covid-19.

"The decision is commendable.

"For those of us who are grassroots football developers, it was sad that we couldn't do what gives us joy.

"I miss the kids so much so I am happy that we can now resume activities.

"Of course, we shall do everything in line with the given health guidelines," he assured.

Kano Pillars Technical Adviser, Coach Ibrahim Musa also welcomed the decision as he said 'continental clubs' would benefit maximally from the resumption of football.

The continental clubs are Plateau United, Enyimba, Rivers United and Kano Pillars.

"I have been praying for football to resume because those of us who are going to represent Nigeria in the continent are already behind schedule.

"Now we can assemble and resume preparations in earnest," he said.