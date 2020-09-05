Nigeria: Stakeholders Hail Decision to Lift Ban On Sporting Activities

5 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Football stakeholders in Nigeria have continued to express their excitement over the recent decision by the federal government to lift the ban on sporting activities.

Since March, the Nigeria Football Federation banned all on field football activities in the country in support of the government's effort at containing the ravaging Covid-19.

However, the federal government on Thursday announced the decision for the country's football leagues to resume but matches would be played without spectators while observing all the Covid-19 health protocols.

Reacting to the announcement made by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, the Chairman of the FCT Football Association, Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed said the decision was timely.

According to him sporting activities can resume without consequences now that there are good examples around the world to follow.

The proprietor of Youth Arise Football Academy, YAFA, Abuja, Olagbemiro Olayinka also said the decision by the government is in the best interest of sports which has already suffered major setbacks due to Covid-19.

"The decision is commendable.

"For those of us who are grassroots football developers, it was sad that we couldn't do what gives us joy.

"I miss the kids so much so I am happy that we can now resume activities.

"Of course, we shall do everything in line with the given health guidelines," he assured.

Kano Pillars Technical Adviser, Coach Ibrahim Musa also welcomed the decision as he said 'continental clubs' would benefit maximally from the resumption of football.

The continental clubs are Plateau United, Enyimba, Rivers United and Kano Pillars.

"I have been praying for football to resume because those of us who are going to represent Nigeria in the continent are already behind schedule.

"Now we can assemble and resume preparations in earnest," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Results Out in Uganda's Ruling Party Primaries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria to Reopen International Flights, Eases Curfew

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.