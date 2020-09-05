Nigeria: Ex-Fudma Pro-Chancellor, Zayyan Dies in Abuja

5 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

A former pro-chancellor of the Federal University Dustin-Ma (FUDMA), Professor Marliyya Sanusi Zayyan, died Friday at an Abuja hospital after a brief illness.

Our correspondent gathered that she had been ill with cervical cancer.

Dr. Marliyya, who is the owner of Diamond hospital, a private hospital in Kaduna, was known for her philanthropic activities and passion for work.

Until her death, Prof Marliyya was the chairperson of the Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority.

She was a medical doctor with specialty in gynecology and obstetrics.

She also served as a senior lecturer at the Department of Medicine, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

Her burial rites were performed at the Almannar Mosque in Kaduna on Friday.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Results Out in Uganda's Ruling Party Primaries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria to Reopen International Flights, Eases Curfew

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.