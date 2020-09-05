Nigeria: Ex-Fudma Pro-Chancellor, Zayyan Dies in Abuja

A former pro-chancellor of the Federal University Dustin-Ma (FUDMA), Professor Marliyya Sanusi Zayyan, died Friday at an Abuja hospital after a brief illness.

Our correspondent gathered that she had been ill with cervical cancer.

Dr. Marliyya, who is the owner of Diamond hospital, a private hospital in Kaduna, was known for her philanthropic activities and passion for work.

Until her death, Prof Marliyya was the chairperson of the Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority.

She was a medical doctor with specialty in gynecology and obstetrics.

She also served as a senior lecturer at the Department of Medicine, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

Her burial rites were performed at the Almannar Mosque in Kaduna on Friday.