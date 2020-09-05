Nigeria: School Decries Invasion By Herdsmen

Sitto Gbethrome Junior and Senior Secondary Schools, Badagry in Lagos State, have cried out for help over what it described as invasion of the schools by suspected herdsmen.

The principals of both the junior and senior sections of the school, Mrs. Bola Taiwo (Junior section) and Mrs. Olaniyi (Senior section), who spokeon Friday during a visit to the school by the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education, blamed the invasion on lack of perimeter fencing in the school.

Mrs. Bola Taiwo told the committee, led by the Chairman, Yinka Ogundimu that the school has put in place necessary safety measures to prevent COVID-19, but that it lacks perimeter fencing, which makes it possible for herdsmen to rare their cattle around the school premises, disturbing the students while learning.

According to her, there are 1,039 students in the school with 22 teachers for all subjects.

Mrs. Olaniyi, who heads the senior section mentioned that security remains a challenge as the school is not fenced; adding that flood during raining season also poses challenge.

Responding, Yinka Ogundimu called on the Lagos State Ministry of Education to as a matter of urgency visit the school and construct a fence to secure it.

Lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly had embarked on facility tour of both public and private schools to affirm strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines as schools reopen.