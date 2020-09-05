Nigeria: ASUU Alleges Falsification of Covid-19 Figures

5 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi

The Nsukka Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Friday, expressed concern over reduction in reported cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, alleging that the recent figures were falsified.

Addressing a press conference in Makurdi, the union said the idea behind reduction or relocating of the disease was meant to reopen universities without adequate preparation to fight against further spread of the disease.

The Zonal Coordinator of ASUU in the zone, Dr. Igbana Ajir, noted that despite the push from certain quarters to reopen schools, in reality many states were conducting little tests while some states don't even have a single centre yet for testing.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

Nigeria to Reopen International Flights, Eases Curfew

